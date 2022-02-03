News 2 is streaming the trial with periodic breaks. Graphic imagery is expected and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting, the trial for the gunman is underway with emotional testimony from victims’ families and survivors. Four people were killed — DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 — in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.

Court began Thursday with the showing of Travis Reinking’s YouTube videos.

DeEbony Groves, 21, Joe Perez, 20, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Akilah Dasilva, 23.

Judge Mark Fishburn said 62 witnesses are expected to take the stand throughout the trial, which is expected to last through mid-February.

Travis Reinking was indicted on 17 counts, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. His trial was delayed several months while he was treated for schizophrenia and was cleared to once again stand trial.

