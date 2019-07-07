Defending champion US beat Netherlands 2-0 for consecutive World Cup titles

United States’ Rose Lavelle, second right, celebrates with Megan Rapinoe, center, after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

LYON, France (AP) — The United States has won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.

Forward Megan Rapinoe’s coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.

Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.