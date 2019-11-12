Breaking News
Rain to bring snow along with extreme cold to Middle Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  25
Closings
Benton County Schools Cheatham County Schools Christian Community School Christian County Schools Clarksville Academy Clarksville Christian School Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools Fentress County Schools Henry County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Image Maker Beauty Institute Kindercare - Spring Hill Logan County Schools Muhlenberg County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools United Christian Academy University Heights Academy

Deer jumps through Knoxville medical center window

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tennova deer through window

(Courtesy: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People waiting in an outpatient imaging waiting room at Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday in Powell were alarmed when a deer came crashing through a window.

According to the hospital, three patients were evaluated for minor injuries. The staff had to clean up glass but nothing more was damaged.

The six-point buck ran into a double-pane window just before 10 a.m. before leaving through the same window.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the buck was struck and killed by a vehicle, driven by a brother of one of the agency’s officers, on Emory Road.

Micheal Smith, the driver who’s car got struck by the deer, said he didn’t know the animal went through the hospital moments before until after he mentioned it to his brother.

“The nose and stuff was bloody already. I guessed it was already hit something and then was already injured from hitting something else,” Smith said.

“White-tailed deer are in the breeding season, which is known as the rut,” TWRA said in a release on Facebook. “During this time, both male and female deer become very active causing them to cross into urban areas and sometimes ending up in unusual places.”

“When rutting bucks see their reflection in glass or mirrors, they will often ram what perceive as a potential competitor.”

The deer was given to a third party.

Smith told 6 On your Side that he wasn’t injured after the deer hit his car, but he did have to take his car to the mechanic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar