Deer jumps through Knoxville medical center window

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People waiting in an outpatient imaging waiting room at Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday in Powell were alarmed when a deer came crashing through a window.

According to the hospital, three patients were evaluated for minor injuries. The staff had to clean up glass but nothing more was damaged.

The six-point buck ran into a double-pane window just before 10 a.m. before leaving through the same window.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the buck was struck and killed by a vehicle, driven by a brother of one of the agency’s officers, on Emory Road.

Micheal Smith, the driver who’s car got struck by the deer, said he didn’t know the animal went through the hospital moments before until after he mentioned it to his brother.

“The nose and stuff was bloody already. I guessed it was already hit something and then was already injured from hitting something else,” Smith said.

“White-tailed deer are in the breeding season, which is known as the rut,” TWRA said in a release on Facebook. “During this time, both male and female deer become very active causing them to cross into urban areas and sometimes ending up in unusual places.”

“When rutting bucks see their reflection in glass or mirrors, they will often ram what perceive as a potential competitor.”

The deer was given to a third party.

Smith told 6 On your Side that he wasn’t injured after the deer hit his car, but he did have to take his car to the mechanic.