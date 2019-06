(CNN) – It was not the catch of the day they were hoping for.

Some deep sea fishermen reeled in an estimated 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1 million.

The catch was pulled in about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

Once the fisherman realized what they were dealing with, they contacted the Coast Guard.

Police are now working with federal authorities to determine the source of the drugs.

Authorities also praised the fisherman for doing the right thing.