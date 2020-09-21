Decomposing alligator found in Bedford County leaves big puzzle for small town

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It doesn’t get more ‘2020’ than this.

Over the weekend, west of Shelbyville along Route 64, home of wildflowers, wildland, and wild animals, things took a wild turn.

Neighbors in the Wheel Community in Bedford County found a decomposing alligator.

“There were police all over,” said Annette Pihs, who has lived in the area for 18 years.

Bedford County Animal Control confirmed the alleged owner of the gator passed away earlier this year but they’re still unaware of how the gator got to Middle Tennessee, for how long, and how it died.

The department posted about the gator on its Facebook page over the weekend.

“The alligator was apparently growing in her tub apparently it got too big now she’s dead nobody knows,” said Pihs.

Animal control believes the gator belonged to a woman, known for owning exotic animals; white foxes, bobcats, porcupines, raccoons, and apparently an alligator– which is illegal in Tennessee.

TWRA said they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.