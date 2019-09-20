Decommissioned Metro officer arrested on domestic assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A decommissioned Metro officer has surrendered to law enforcement on multiple charges, including domestic assault.

Metro police said the charges against North Precinct Officer Gardiner Bradley stem from an incident the morning of September 12 involving a woman he was dating.

According to investigators, the woman reported that Bradley refused to leave her apartment after an argument. She told officers he knocked a cellphone out of her hand and into a bathtub when she attempted to call 911, then held her arm underwater to interrupt her smartwatch’s Bluetooth connection.

Bradley was also accused of damaging the woman’s glass coffee table.

The 32-year-old officer, who graduated from the Metro Nashville Police Department Academy in April 2018, was decommissioned the day of the incident, the department revealed.

Warrants were issued earlier this week for Bradley’s arrest and he surrendered Friday on charges including domestic assault, interference with a 911 call and vandalism. He was booked into the Metro jail late in the morning and released on bond a short time later.

The police department’s Office of Professional Accountability will conduct a parallel but separate administrative investigation.