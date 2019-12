(WFLA) — The next full moon occurs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. EST.

This mean’s December’s full moon, called the Cold Moon, will be at its peak on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m. EST.

Twelve has significance when it comes to our relative understanding of space and time. There are 12 months in a year and our days are split in two groups of 12 hours.

The best time to view the Full Cold Moon is just before sunrise or sunset when it’s close to the horizon.