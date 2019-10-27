Decatur, Perry County Schools will be closed Monday

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Decatur and Perry County Schools will be closed Monday, the school systems announced on social media.

Decatur County Schools says they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The extended school programs will be closed as well. They asked that people pray for those affected by Saturday’s storms.

Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy declared a State of Emergency for the county Saturday night due to the extreme wind damage.

Perry County Schools announced they will also be closed Monday.