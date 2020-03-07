Debris removal problems in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are asking volunteers to be careful while removing storm debris during clean-up from the Tuesday tornado outbreak.

Some volunteers are blocking the road with their vehicles or walking in the street causing problems for recovery crews. A Nashville Fire Department and OEM spokesperson says Public Works and other large commercial trucks are being forced to turn around due to blocked roads.

Also, Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant reminds those clearing tornado damaged areas that it is illegal to burn debris in Davidson County.