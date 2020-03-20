Death row inmate asks for stay, cites COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate convicted in a triple slaying decades ago is seeking a stay of his June 4 execution date, citing the new coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys for inmate Oscar Smith asked the Tennessee Supreme Court in a filing Wednesday to stay the planned execution for six months. They said that would let the virus outbreak run its course, giving Smith’s legal team time to conduct crucial work for him as they pursue clemency and court challenges.

The state attorney general’s office declined to comment.

Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE