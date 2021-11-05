Death of 22-year-old man at popular downtown rooftop bar ruled as homicide, Medical Examiner says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The death of a 22-year-old man at a popular downtown rooftop bar has been ruled a homicide.

The autopsy results for Dallas “DJ” Barrett say the cause of death was asphyxiation and the manner of death was homicide.

Barrett’s family is heartbroken, but also not surprised to hear the autopsy results, especially after seeing video from the night of August 16 at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row of their loved one being held down by a number of security guards.

A witness said there were at least five guards on top of Barrett as she heard him repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.” Those words were captured on video by the witness who said she recorded nearly four minutes of the incident. She said they had already held Barrett down for at least five minutes.

Family and friends are planning a protest at Whiskey Row next Saturday.