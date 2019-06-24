71-year-old man found dead after falling from boat in Wilson County school parking lot

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 71-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of a Wilson County middle school Monday morning.

Police said they believe William Oliver pulled into West Wilson Middle School’s parking lot to likely adjust something on his boat. During that process, police said Oliver fell from the boat causing fatal injuries.

A school employee found Oliver unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. and called for help.

Officials said Oliver was not affiliated with Wilson County Schools.

Additional information was not released.