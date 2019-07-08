Death investigation underway in Kentucky after body found on side of the interstate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found on I-65 southbound at mile marker 22.

Officials received a call just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in regards to the body.

According to KSP, the man had several belongings near his side and was found unresponsive. Officials pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

