Death investigation underway in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Houston County believe a vehicle was involved in the death of a man located Tuesday night in the middle of a roadway.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. to State Route 149, about a mile south of the jail, where the victim was found.

When deputies arrived, the man was conscious and told them he had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators told News 2 the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and as staff prepared to airlift him to another hospital, he died.

Sheriff Kevin Sugg said the man, identified as 49-year-old Jimmy Hooper, had severe internal injuries, but there were no signs of skid marks on the roadway.

Hooper had been dropped off Tuesday morning at a creek, about half a mile away. His mother had brought him there to go fishing, the sheriff explained.

His property, including a tackle box, was still at the creek when deputies arrived.

William Hooper, the victim’s brother, spoke with News 2 on Wednesday evening. He said his brother never would’ve left his fishing supplies at the creek,

“That’s not my brother. Also, I don’t understand how he got to that side of the road [where his brother was found]”

Hooper said his brother loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He added that him and his family believe his brother’s death is mysterious, and they hope someone comes forward with answers,

“Turn yourself in. We need closure.”

Sheriff Sugg said investigators would return to the scene Wednesday morning to continue their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 931-289-2911.