NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Madison apartment Thursday morning.
Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported arriving officers responded to the apartment and found a woman dead inside.
Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots around 3 a.m.
Investigators are working to gather more information. No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.