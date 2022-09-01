NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Madison apartment Thursday morning.

Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Metro police reported arriving officers responded to the apartment and found a woman dead inside.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

Investigators are working to gather more information. No additional information was immediately released.