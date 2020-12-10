Death investigation underway along I-40 in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway along Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the exit ramp of I-40 to Jefferson Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 that two vehicles were travelling together on the interstate when one of the vehicles began to drift in and out of its lane.

Both vehicles pulled off onto Jefferson Street and one of the drivers went to check on the other, which is when that driver was found deceased, according to Metro police on the scene.

Metro police then issued an alert classifying the death as a homicide.

The ramp reopened to traffic around 5:20 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.