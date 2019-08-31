Death investigation underway after human remains found in Humphreys Co.

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Humphreys County are on the scene where human remains were discovered Friday.

Sheriff Chris Davis tells News 2 human remains were found off Old Highway 13 South.

He said loggers made the discovery, and the remains appear to be those of an adult.

The TBI, District Attorney, and Medical Examiner are all helping with the investigation, according to the sheriff.

He said the body has not been identified.

