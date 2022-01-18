NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Priest Lake area Monday morning.

The remains were found around 6:15 a.m. along Ned Shelton Road near Bell Road, not far from J. Percy Priest Lake.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No additional information was immediately released. Ned Shelton Road is closed in the immediate area.