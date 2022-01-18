NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Priest Lake area Monday morning.
The remains were found around 6:15 a.m. along Ned Shelton Road near Bell Road, not far from J. Percy Priest Lake.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the death is being investigated as a homicide.
No additional information was immediately released. Ned Shelton Road is closed in the immediate area.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.