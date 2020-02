NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a body was found along Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

The body was reportedly found near mile marker 211 at the I-24 split just after 7 a.m.

The right lanes of the roadway are blocked for the investigation. The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.