WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — In the early morning hours of Monday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sylvia Way for a death investigation.

Two males directed deputies to where the body was located.

Officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Austin Peck of Russellville.

The Warren County Deputy Coroner, Phillip Wheeler, determined the time of death happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

This investigation is on-going.