Deadly Murfreesboro Pike crash victim identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Murfreesboro Pike at Forest View Drive Saturday.

Investigators said a Nissan Altima collided with a BMW 530i.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died at the hospital, and has been identified as 73-year-old James Harding of Nashville.

Police said Harding was traveling outbound on Murfreesboro Pike and tried turning left onto Forest View Drive when his car was hit by the BMW.

The driver of the BMW suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way at the intersection.