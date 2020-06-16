Deadly Midtown stabbing suspect indicted by grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of fatally stabbing two people outside a Midtown bar now was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Michael Mosley was indicted on two counts of premeditated/intentional first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor assault charge.

Mosley was taken into custody on Christmas Day at a vacant home on Petway Road in Cheatham County.

He was wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on December 21, 2019.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, were killed and a third man suffered stab wounds.

Mosley was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list before his capture.

