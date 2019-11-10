Deadly Henry County crash under investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly semi-tractor trailer crash in Henry County.

Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, one person has died and another is hurt after a crash involving a semi and two other vehicles on Highway 79 Saturday morning.

Emergency crews worked to free one person from their car before they were flown to Vanderbilt for treatment.

Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department

So far, we haven’t learned the victim’s name or what might have caused the crash in the first place.