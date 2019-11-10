Deadly Henry County crash under investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly semi-tractor trailer crash in Henry County.

Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, one person has died and another is hurt after a crash involving a semi and two other vehicles on Highway 79 Saturday morning.

Emergency crews worked to free one person from their car before they were flown to Vanderbilt for treatment.

Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department

So far, we haven’t learned the victim’s name or what might have caused the crash in the first place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar