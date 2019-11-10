Deadly Henry County crash under investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly semi-tractor trailer crash in Henry County.
According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, one person has died and another is hurt after a crash involving a semi and two other vehicles on Highway 79 Saturday morning.
Emergency crews worked to free one person from their car before they were flown to Vanderbilt for treatment.
So far, we haven’t learned the victim’s name or what might have caused the crash in the first place.