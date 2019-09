ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a person has died following a crash early Saturday morning in Robertson County.

The accident was reported at 2:07 a.m. along TN-256 at Stroudville Road.

Troopers said the deadly crash involved a single vehicle.

The circumstances of the accident are unknown at this time.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.