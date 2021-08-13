Deadly crash shuts down I-40E lanes north of downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A deadly crash on Interstate 40 eastbound is shutting down the interstate at mile marker 207 nearest the I-40/I-65 loop in the Fisk/Meharry area.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Metro Police say the call came in around 8:40 p.m. to a one-vehicle accident that killed one person and injured another.

Several eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in the area are expected to be closed for some time while police continue their investigation.