Victims in deadly crash on I-24 westbound in Rutherford County identified

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 westbound at mile marker 95 near Murfreesboro Highway was closed for several hours Thursday due to a deadly crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two passenger cars were involved. According to THP, 19-year-old Sebastien Tarin from Manchester and 65-year-old Stanley Peterson from Beechgrove were killed. A third person, 22-year-old Zachary Parsley from Manchester was injured.

(Source: TDOT SmartWay)

Preliminary investigation shows a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Tarin was traveling east on Interstate 24 near mile marker 95 when it left the roadway and continued to cross the median entering the westbound lanes, hitting Peterson’s 2015 Nissan Frontier head-on.

TDOT says the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Westbound traffic was being diverted to alternate routes while the interstate was closed.