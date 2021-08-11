Deadline for TN foster care alumni to apply for pandemic aid extended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Department of Children’s Services has extended the deadline for former foster youth to apply for federal stimulus funds to assist with living expenses. The department received has $7.4 million in stimulus funds available for Tennessee youth.

Those eligible include people who were in foster care in Tennessee at the age of 14 or older and are currently between 18-26. Those between 21-26 can apply until September 15, 2021. Those between 18-20 can continue to apply after September 15, while funds remain available. So far, DCS has received over 2,500 applications. Individual checks may be worth up to $1,200, while funds last.

“Navigating young adulthood is difficult for many, but for those who were previously in foster care it can bring additional challenges; that is why we are committed to doing everything we can to help our former foster youth thrive and be successful,” DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said. “We encourage as many of our former foster youth who are now young adults to enroll in this program. These funds will make an immediate difference in their daily lives.”

Learn more and apply at tn.gov/dcs. In addition, those who aged out of foster care in Tennessee after Jan. 27, 2020, also have the option to enter Extension of Foster Care to receive additional support services.