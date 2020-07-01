Deadline for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance extended to July 13

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Department for Human Services announced a deadline extension for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance.

TDHS says that families across the state have more time to apply for a program that’s designed to help them through the ongoing pandemic.

The new deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has been extended to Monday, July 13 at 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time .

Families can apply at https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration for P-EBT.

“Under the new P-EBT program, families of children who receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school may receive financial assistance to replace school meals during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures. The program will provide parents with $5.70 per child for each day that child qualifies for P-EBT.” TDHS

Things to know: