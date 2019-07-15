Deadline coming up to apply for disaster loans in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration says the deadline is approaching to apply for disaster loans in two Tennessee counties.

The federal economic injury disaster loans are available in Carter and Johnson counties because they are close to one or more primary counties in North Carolina.

The aid is in response to extensive flooding and wind caused by Hurricane Florence from Sept. 14 to Nov. 21.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations have until Aug. 12 to apply for the loans.