DCSO employee arrested on aggravated sexual battery charge resigns

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday an employee has resigned after being arrested for aggravated sexual battery Saturday.

DSCO Chief of Staff Karla West said 42-year-old Michael Hunter has resigned effective immediately.

Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Saturday on charges of aggravated sexual battery. According to West, Hunter worked at the DCSO for 15 years. He most recently worked as a prisoner processor at the Downtown Detention Center booking room.

Hunter’s bond has been set for $100,000. He is still incarcerated at this time.