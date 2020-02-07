DCS to end operations with TrueCore at the end of February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Department of Children’s Services says they are ending their contract with TrueCore Behavioral Solutions at the end of February.

DCS confirmed to News 2 that operations with TrueCore will end on February 29 across Tennessee.

TrueCore currently operates a juvenile treatment facility in Jefferson County and three facilities in Davidson County.

DCS says they have found a provider to continue operations at Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge and current TrueCore employees at the facility will have the opportunity to work for the new provider.

DCS says they are evaluating the facilities in Nashville and will release more information when it becomes available.