DCS takes steps to quarantine additional juveniles who tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and private provider Youth Opportunity Investments take steps to quarantine additional juveniles in state custody at a Memphis youth treatment facility after the second round of testing resulted in further positive cases of COVID-19.

According to reports, the department requested the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard conduct a second mass testing of the juveniles who had initially tested negative at the Memphis Center for Success and Independence. Results confirmed an additional 17 juveniles are positive.

Officials say of the 48 total youth who were placed at CSI, 45 have now tested positive. Three juveniles have been released to their homes as scheduled by court orders and in accordance with health department guidelines while 45 juveniles remain at the facility.

A total of 13 staff had previously tested positive. Of those, six have returned to work.

The juveniles who tested positive this week were separated from the youth who had previously tested positive. All youth are being closely monitored by CSI nursing staff.