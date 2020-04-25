DCS and private provider work with health departments after additional juveniles test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and provider Youth Opportunity Investments are working with Tennessee and Shelby County health departments after additional juveniles and staff at a Memphis youth treatment facility tested positive for COVID-19.
According to reports, on Wednesday the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard on Wednesday provided mass testing at a Memphis Center conducting tests for 44 juveniles and 49 staff. The results that came in Saturday show 22 juveniles and seven staff tested positive.
An additional four juveniles and four staff tested positive, prompting the mass testing out of an abundance of caution. Of the juveniles who tested positive, only two have shown symptoms in the past 24 hours.
The juveniles that tested positive are being quarantined from the rest of the youth and will not return to the general program until they make a full recovery and clearance is received by the Department of Health in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|150
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|586
|Blount
|53
|Bradley
|41
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|10
|Cheatham
|36
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|31
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|66
|Davidson
|2,136
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|11
|Dickson
|64
|Dyer
|31
|Fayette
|51
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|35
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|14
|Hamilton
|140
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|17
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|40
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|9
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|17
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|210
|Lake
|48
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|25
|Macon
|37
|Madison
|99
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|38
|McMinn
|10
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|134
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|6
|Putnam
|106
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|127
|Rutherford
|387
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|4
|Sevier
|42
|Shelby
|2,086
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|48
|Sumner
|584
|Tipton
|91
|Trousdale
|47
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|49
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|16
|White
|4
|Williamson
|381
|Wilson
|199
|Residents of other states/countries
|307
|Pending
|48
|Total Cases – as of (4/25/20)
|9,189
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|22
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|8
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/25/20)
|178
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: