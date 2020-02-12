Day care provider charged after toddler found wandering in the street

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that the owner of a home day care has been charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering children after a 2-year-old boy she was supposed to be watching was found blocks away on a scooter.

Jillian Jaunzemis was issued the misdemeanor citation Monday afternoon. She told police she thought the boy was sleeping in the downstairs area of the home, with five other children she was watching. She said she was upstairs and did not know the boy got out of the home.

A man spotted the child on a scooter near Polk Street and called police. He said the child did not have shoes or a jacket.

“His socks were wet, as were the legs of his pants,” the report states. “He also appeared to be shivering from the cold as it was about 35 degrees at the time of the call.”

The boy’s parents were notified and they came to the scene to get him. Police said the boy did not appear injured.

Jaunzemis pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

She told the FOX 8 I-Team what happened was an accident. She said she was cleaning her kitchen when the 2-year-old left the house.

“I have been a mother for 12 years and this never happened before,” Jaunzemis said. She said she now added another lock to the front door so the situation won’t happen again.