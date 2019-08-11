Day 5 of search for Curtis Watson brings confirmed sighting in Henning

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction has confirmed Curtis Watson, the inmate who escaped Wednesday and is accused of murdering a TDOC official, was spotted in Henning.
A person who lives near the prison reviewed their security camera and saw a man under their carport who looked like the man at the center of a Blue Alert.
In the photo, Watson appears to be wearing “camp bib overalls and a hat and wearing a backpack,” according to a TDOC tweet.
The date and time stamp on the photo of Watson is 3:28 a.m. on August 11.
Law enforcement confirmed it was Watson in the picture and are warning people who live near the West Tennessee State Prison to remain alert and vigilant.
