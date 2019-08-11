Day 5 of search for Curtis Watson brings confirmed sighting in Henning

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction has confirmed Curtis Watson, the inmate who escaped Wednesday and is accused of murdering a TDOC official, was spotted in Henning.

A person who lives near the prison reviewed their security camera and saw a man under their carport who looked like the man at the center of a Blue Alert.

In the photo, Watson appears to be wearing “camp bib overalls and a hat and wearing a backpack,” according to a TDOC tweet.

The date and time stamp on the photo of Watson is 3:28 a.m. on August 11.

ALERT: Confirmed siting of Curtis Ray Watson in Henning, TN. He has changed his clothing as can be seen in the photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they’d spotted him on their property. Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT pic.twitter.com/RJJB255kVj — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) August 11, 2019

Law enforcement confirmed it was Watson in the picture and are warning people who live near the West Tennessee State Prison to remain alert and vigilant.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.