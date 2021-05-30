Day 2: Recovery efforts continue following deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders are continuing recovery efforts for the second day following a deadly plane crash in Rutherford County.

A plane carrying seven people crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna Saturday morning, and all on board have been identified and are presumed dead.

FAA officials said a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed there around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.

Family members of those believed to be on the flight have been notified, and with their permission officials have released the names:

William J. Lara

Gwen S. Lara

Jennifer J. Martin

David L. Martin

Jessica Walters

Jonathan Walters

Brandon Hannah

All people on board are of Brentwood and all are presumed deceased.

On Sunday morning, first responders remain on the scene and are continuing recovery efforts. The recreation area is where first responders are located and it is completely blocked off. The Rutherford County Government PIO told News 2 there will be more information about a possible media briefing sometime after 8 a.m.

News 2 crews witnessed boaters are coming into Fate Sanders Marina and getting into the water as usual. News 2 has reached out to both the FAA and NTSB for an update Sunday morning. This is a developing story and News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.