NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time for Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular, but if you are headed out today, Davis wants you to listen closely today to what Mary Mays has to say about the storms.

Meanwhile, Davis has some great pictures from days that there was better weather!

You can send us your best fishing photos to pix@wkrn.com

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.