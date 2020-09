SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WATE) -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park reports that rangers had to euthanize a bear after finding it scavenging on human remains that were reported by backpackers near Hazel Creek Trail and Backcountry Campsite 82 on Friday.

GSMNP officials report that on Friday afternoon, backpackers found human remains across the creek with a bear scavenging in the area, and they left to get cell coverage to report the incident to authorities right away.