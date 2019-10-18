Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Jack’s Pumpkin Glow at the Hermitage

Hermitage, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lighting up the night with jack-o-lantern artistry for the Halloween season is Jack’s Pumpkin Glow at the Hermitage!
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow is a 1/3 mile trail filled with over 5,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns. You will experience everything from artistically detailed single pumpkin carvings to amazing, larger-than-life structures.
Displays feature everything from dinosaurs to a Ferris wheel to a motorcycle scene that looks a little like Easy Rider gone Halloween!
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow is a family-friendly event, and also features fall food and beverages, along with live demonstrations by their carvers.
The elaborate displays are constructed by strategically placing master carved pumpkins on a grid created by the artists.
HOW TO GO:
Tickets must be purchased online at glowpumpkin.com
Adults are “from” $22.99, kids “from” $16.99. Because they can only handle so many people at a time they assign you a time slot. On Thursdays and Sundays, tickets are $6 off for select time slots.