Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Haunted car wash at Wash Me Express on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A haunted car wash! What better way could you think of to have a haunted house experience, stay socially distanced, and even get your car washed at the same time?

That’s exactly what the folks at Wash Me Express on Donelson Pike are doing this Halloween weekend.

“With everything going on with COVID-19, people are scared to leave their houses,” explained Nicole Fralick, owner of Wash Me Express. “I know that I’m a big Halloween person. I love to go to haunted houses. I love to take my kids trick or treating. But this year we’re a little too scared to do that. So we had the idea: Why not do the haunted car wash? We have the car wash. Everybody stays safe in their cars, have a little fun with some scares, and some candy for the kids.”

“So they’ll see Michael Myers, Freddie Krueger, I may even have a couple of little “Chuckys” running around,” said Fralick.

Wash Me Express in Donelson is located at 510 Donelson Pike. They will also have the haunted car wash at their Springfield location in Robertson County at 2200 Memorial Blvd. Learn more at their Wash Me Express Facebook Page.

