Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Granville Scarecrow Festival

GRANVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Scarecrow Festival in Granville in Jackson County is one of the most colorful displays of the fall season.

Besides being Tennessee’s largest scarecrow festival, with over 100 scarecrows of every variety, they are featuring the TV classics “The Andy Griffith Show” and “I Love Lucy.”

In the Mayberry-I Love Lucy Museum, there are scarecrows of Andy, Barney, Floyd the Barber, and all the cast of the Andy Griffith show, along with tons of memorabilia. Outside they even have a replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor’s car!

Barney and Andy in the Courthouse

Floyd the Barber

Sheriff Andy Taylor’s Car

Granville Museum President Randall Clemons took us on a tour of the museum and also showed us the I Love Lucy display.

“It is an extremely large collection of I Love Lucy,” explained Clemons. “The history of the show and all of the characters. We actually have the rooms of the I Love Lucy home, and the show actually playing on the television. We have the kitchen set up as it was on the I Love Lucy show with the actual dishes.”

Lucy and Ricky Riccardo

And of course, with this year’s pandemic, they have taken precautions to keep people safe from COVID-19:

“We have followed all of the state’s guidelines, and we’ve had a safe year,” said Clemons. “It’s a great place to come to. It’s a small community. We do require masks inside the buildings. But you can get out and walk the street and visit Tennessee’s largest scarecrow festival.”

The Granville Scarecrow Festival continues through October 31. It is open Wednesday-Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It’s closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

For more information, visit their website here.