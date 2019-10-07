Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods

Spring Hill, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that we’ve turned the corner into October, it’s time to start thinking about Halloween!

If you like graveyards and zombies, chain saw murderers, or maybe you’ve always wanted to meet Michael Myers from “Halloween” face to face…then you might want to visit Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods in Spring Hill, Tennessee this season.

Creepy Hollow Woods has ten acres of dimly lit wooded trails where you will encounter chilling scenes. A cave crawling with surprises. Jeepers Creepers! You must board an abandoned bus to continue your journey. Don’t lose your way as you pass through a foggy cemetery, where the undead lurk amongst the headstones. There have even been stories of a cabin in these woods where Michael Myers has been staying. These are just a few of the things that will make your experience at Creepy Hollow Woods full of fun and fright.

There is also an indoor haunted barn where you will encounter ghostly experiences.

A more gentle style if you need it:

But if you’ve got children or someone that you don’t want to be terrorized, owners Debby and Rocky Frisch want to let you know that they have a softer version:

Debby Frisch explains:

“We have a safe word: ‘Candy Corn’. So, if the people are going through and it’s too intense, or too scary but you still want to enjoy the ambiance of the whole thing, you just say, ‘candy corn’ and the actors will not engage”. Frisch said. “And you can still go through and enjoy yourself without being terrorized. But if you really want to be scared, we can amp up that throttle and just scare the ‘yell’ right out of you”.

Frisch’s husband, Rocky Frisch added, “We also have a no-touch policy. None of the actors will touch you”.

That’s not to say it won’t be scary!

To learn more and get directions, visit the Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods website.