Davis Nolan celebrates 40 years at News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Believe it or not, Meteorologist Davis Nolan has been forecasting for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky at News 2 for 40 years.

Davis arrived at WKRN, then WNGE, on Nov. 9, 1981. Davis is one of the few broadcast meteorologists in the nation to earn the “Certified Consulting Meteorologist” designation from the American Meteorological Society. This requires writing a “technical paper,” completing a written exam, and then an oral exam administered by AMS Board of Consulting Meteorologists.

In 2005, he became one of the first in the nation to earn the new “Certified Broadcast Meteorologist” designation from the American Meteorological Society. Although Davis has held the AMS’s Broadcast Seal of Approval since 1979, this is an upgrade. He also has held the National Weather Association’s seal of approval since 2001.

Davis takes great pride in the accuracy of his weather forecasts, especially during severe weather where he has tracked storms on air, over several hours, on many occasions.

Davis was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University. Prior to that, he attained a degree in Earth Sciences from Tulane University.

He began his television career while still in school as the weekend weathercaster at WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida. He then served as a weather anchor at WTVT in Tampa, Florida.

Davis has a great love for music, fishing, and sailing. He has become quite well known for his fishing hobby and can be found on the water on his days off.

Davis is also very active in the Middle Tennessee community. Since 1981, he’s made hundreds of visits to area schools, explaining weather to students.

