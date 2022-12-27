NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Election officials will hold a special election integrity seminar next month that offers residents a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at how votes are counted and how election equipment operates.

The meeting, which will use votes from the November 2022 election for demonstration purposes, is scheduled for 6:30—9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Davidson County Election Commission office, according to Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Elections Administrator.

“We scheduled this seminar to provide a transparent view into Davidson County elections,” Roberts said in a statement. “Using real ballots and secured voting equipment from the November 2022 election, residents will walk through the process of tabulating votes, learn how absentee and provisional ballots are handled, and hear details regarding maintenance of voter registration rolls before, during, and after an election.”

The hope for the seminar is to provide residents and voters with a clear view of the elections process and help dispel misinformation about local elections.

“Our goal is for all attendees to walk away with the facts,” Roberts said. “We know our voters are reading and hearing election stories from other states, creating confusion and misunderstandings about how elections work in Davidson County and Tennessee. By offering a hands-on experience—working with actual ballots and replicating our processes—we hope all who attend will gain confidence that Davidson County provides free and fair elections to every eligible citizen.”

The seminar comes after several hundreds ballots in the November general election were cast incorrectly during the early voting period. A reported 212 ballots were cast in the wrong districts in Davidson County, and Metro council members demanded answers from Roberts and the election commission on how it happened.

At the time, Roberts said the mix-up was due to a discrepancy between state and local redistricting maps. The ACLU and the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit against the commission over the issue but later reached an agreement with the commission on it.

The agreement included stipulations for an investigation of the issue, as well as allowing those who received the incorrect ballot to receive a provisional ballot and those who had not yet voted who were mis-assigned to receive a paper ballot instead of the ballot read on the ballot machines.

Attendance at the seminar is limited due to room capacity, so registration is necessary. Davidson County residents may reserve a seat at the seminar by clicking HERE. Room capacity is limited to 140 seats. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is free.