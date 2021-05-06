Davidson County COVID-19 Vaccination Center closed Friday due to storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Davidson County COVID-19 Vaccination Center will be closed Friday due to storm damage.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, the vaccination site located at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will be closed on May 7.

COVID-19 Outdoor Vaccination Center Closed Friday May 7th https://t.co/t2r6TJGOyw pic.twitter.com/nofmcX6iPU — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 7, 2021

Outdoor COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College are scheduled to open Friday at 8 a.m. The assessment center at Nissan Stadium is located in Lot N.

