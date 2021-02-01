Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers adjust hours due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will have adjusted hours Tuesday, February 2, due to forecasted cold weather. 

On Tuesday, Meharry Medical College will only offer COVID-19 testing at Nissan Stadium, while the other two locations will be closed. Testing will be available at Nissan Stadium’s Lot N from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

On Wednesday, testing sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing sites will open an hour earlier on Thursday and Friday and will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Hours for assessment sites are subject to change based on weather conditions. 

The COVID-19 Hotline will keep its regular schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The number is 615-862-7777.  

