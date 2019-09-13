David Briley concedes, John Cooper to be next Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville voters headed back to the polls Thursday in the Nashville Mayoral election run-off.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and soon after, incumbent Mayor David Briley conceded to his opponent, At-large-Councilmember John Cooper.

Briley also finished second behind Cooper in the general election on Aug. 1.

Briley offered his full support to Cooper and said they would work toward a smooth transition.

“Despite our differences, Councilman Cooper and I both want the same thing to make Nashville a city that meets the needs of all its residents,” said Briley.

Cooper said during his victory speech that his administration looks to restore among Nashville residents.

“As Mayor, I will work every day to continue to listen and learn. To put neighborhoods first and make sure that this Administration reflects the values of our city and her people in all of our actions. To restore trust that our people and their needs come first,” said Cooper.

Mayor-elect Cooper also spoke on one of Nashville’s biggest issues, fiscal responsibility.

“Paying attention to the bottom line allows us to support people on the front line — our teachers, our police, our firefighters, our bus drivers, our paraprofessionals. And yes: teachers are the real developers we need to support.”

Cooper’s swearing-in date is to be determined by Briley.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee congratulated Cooper on his victory.