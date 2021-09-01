Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan postpone show at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan show scheduled for later this week at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed, the Nashville venue announced Tuesday night.

Bridgestone Arena posted to its Twitter page that the event organizers had postponed the show, which was set for Friday.

The venue added that all advance COVID testing scheduled to place at Bridgestone Arena had been cancelled.

More information was expected to be released Wednesday regarding the show and the postponement.

Event organizers previously announced that a negative COVID test would be required to attend the show, and that masks would be “strongly encouraged.”