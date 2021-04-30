Dashcam video details driver’s reaction to officer-involved shooting in Bordeaux

WARNING: This video could be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dash camera video from a Metro officer’s cruiser gives another perspective of a deadly officer-involved shooting last Friday night in Bordeaux.

Metro officer Christopher Royer shot and killed 32-year-old Marvin Veiga on Clarksville Pike after investigators said he charged at the officer with two butcher knives.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



Neighbors in the Bordeaux said they were shaken after an officer-involved shooting took place just feet away from their doorsteps.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officer Royer’s body camera video show Veiga first tried to go inside the police cruiser while carrying two butcher knives and ignored multiple orders to drop them.

In video released by Metro police from inside Officer Royer’s patrol car, the commands for Veiga to drop the knives can be heard along with the driver of the vehicle pleading with his passenger to stop.

Sources told News 2 Veiga has a violent criminal history and was a Most Wanted Fugitive out of Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said Veiga was previously convicted of possessing a large capacity firearm, resisting arrest and assault and battery of a police officer.

Officer Royer made initially stopped the white Mercedes because the license plate did not match the vehicle the plate was registered to, according to Metro police.

Chief Drake said he felt the officer did everything he could, including retreating and asking the person to drop his weapon several times. Drake said the individual continued to charge at the officer and the officer was left with no choice.

Drake said, “This appears to possibly be justified.. we will find out once the investigation moves forward. Officers are put in these situations and it is unfortunate.”