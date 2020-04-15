Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield

News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dash cam of a drug imaired man who tried to use one of the police cruisers as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old who doesn’t reside in Centre County was seen talking to an officer beore throwing something at the car, with the dash cam recording.

The 25-year-old then ran to the cruiser and attempted to jump up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” they posted on their Facebook.

The windshield shattered as the man fell before police were able to detain him.

All officers involved are okay, they report, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories